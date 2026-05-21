Collazo running away from Taduran?

There is no clear sign that Pedro Taduran, the country’s one and only world boxing champion at the moment, is fighting in a unification anytime soon.

Taduran, who holds the International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight crown, was hoping to get a call from the camp of Puerto Rican two-belt titleholder Oscar Collazo a few days ago following the result of a key fight held over the weekend in Johannesburg.

That fight saw the loss to Melvin Jerusalem in his fourth defense of the World Boxing Council strawweight title to Siyakholwa Kuse in their rematch.

Collazo’s camp and promotional banner had been eyeing Jerusalem as an opponent and his defeat, Taduran’s party had thought, would pave the way for him to face him.

But it wasn’t the case.