Senior friends

A septuagenarian man in Shanghai, China has a small home, but he prefers to live in a supermarket in the city, as if he is homeless, because he fears dying alone.

Divorced in 2000, self-described drifter Qiangming, 78, has been sleeping on a mat at the staff entrance of the supermarket and hanging out in the supermarket’s dining area during the day for the last decade, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports.

In 2021, Qiangming met a nanny surnamed Huang at the supermarket and she started bringing him meals and cleaning him up, according to SCMP.