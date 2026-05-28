Sara Duterte warns drugs destroy communities beyond crime

“Mataas ang krimen kapag marami ang supply ng droga… Walang negosyanteng mamumuhunan kapag magulo ang komunidad,” Duterte wrote, emphasizing that ordinary families ultimately shoulder the consequences when drug problems are left unresolved.

Drawing from her experience as mayor of Davao City, Duterte framed the drug issue as more than a policing concern, saying it becomes a long-term burden for barangays struggling with limited resources and persistent trafficking activity.

She noted that young people are often the first to suffer from the effects of illegal drugs, but expressed optimism after seeing local officials actively participating in anti-drug initiatives.

Duterte also voiced support for Zamboanga del Sur’s campaign against illegal narcotics, saying peace, public order, and economic progress are closely interconnected.