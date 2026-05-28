Sanga drops 38, torches Patriots

Paul Sanga pumped in a season-high 38 points to lift the Iloilo United Royals past the Parañaque Patriots, 81-75, in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season on Wednesday at the One Arena Cainta in Rizal Province.

The lean veteran from Far Eastern University was deadly in the third quarter, drilling in six three-pointers, four in rapid succession, as he outscored the entire Parañaque bench, 23-15, and gave Iloilo a 63-52 spread heading to the last 10 minutes.

Trailing as far as 67-52, early in the fourth quarter, the Patriots tightened their defenses and held Iloilo to just two points, while scoring 16 in a span of 6:07 to briefly seize control at 70-69.