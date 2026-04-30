Cowboys sink Marlins; Iloilo shines

Cowboy Joseph Gabayni tallied 16 points and nine rebounds and was chosen the SportsPlus Best Player, followed by JP Cauilan with 14 points, spiked by four triples, and two rebounds, Art dela Cruz with 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Joshua Guiab with 10 points and six rebounds.

Dominant off the boards, 60-36, the Cowboys poured in 68 points in the paint against the Marlins’ 28.

Sarangani, which fell to 1-3, got 12 points and 13 rebounds from King Destacamento, 13 points from Charles Callano, and 10 points from John Carlos Escalambre.

The Iloilo United Royals averted a major collapse and beat Manila Batang Quiapo, 101-96, in the opener, while Imus Yangkee leaned on a Jordan Rios tip-in with 4 seconds left to nip Bulacan, 86-85, in the nightcap.

After Janjan Salazar missed a jumper, Rios soared for the decider that leveled Imus’ record to 2-2 and pulled Bulacan down to 1-3.