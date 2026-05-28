Rotary Club Manila honors 7 Filipino workers at TOWER Awards

The Rotary Club of Manila honored seven Filipino workers and engineers Thursday during the 2026 TOWER Awards, recognizing grassroots innovations that generated millions of pesos in savings and boosted industrial productivity.

The Outstanding Workers of the Republic Awards, held at the Fairmont Hotel Makati, highlighted exceptional contributions from the manufacturing, engineering and technology sectors.

Organizers cited that the practical breakthroughs achieved by the honorees demonstrate how meaningful industrial progress often comes from the workers closest to day-to-day operations.