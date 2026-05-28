REVIEW: 'Tayo sa Wakas' is a pitch that should have been rejected

Packaged in a Star Cinema formula and helmed by the Philippines’ own Nora Ephron, Cathy Garcia-Sampana, this is my first introduction to DonBelle. I knew nothing about these actors and, on first viewing, they are genuinely impressive performers, enhanced by effective cinematography. They are natural, conversational, and look cute together, wigs notwithstanding. And the box office certainly reflects that draw. On its opening day, May 27, 2026, it pulled in P12 million, the highest opening for a local film this year.

So, the lean production shows just how much faith the studio has in the love-team machine — a marketing powerhouse that’s been feeding fans’ fantasies since I was in high school more than 20 years ago. Plus, we have Joross Gamboa once again cast as the wacky best friend — a talented actor stuck in a local cinema stereotype.

So, the leads’ real names are Francisco and Francisca, acting as male and female mirrors of each other. They are both brilliant at strategy and creative pitches, meeting at an ad agency where Cisco falls for Cheska because she’s the only one who applauds his pitch.

Written by Vanessa R. Valdez, the dialogue thankfully feels less like screenplay writing and more like overheard conversations between actual young professionals. The banter has rhythm, and the arguments feel spontaneous.

Even the scenes involving creative brainstorming and client pitches feel dynamic. There is a believable understanding of workplace dynamics — the insecurity of being overshadowed, the exhaustion of proving oneself, and the pressure to stay relevant in an industry that monetizes innovation.

At first, the movie sets up a believable conflict rooted in Cisco’s need for validation versus Cheska’s need for stability. We see Cisco’s emotional dependency on anyone who “fangirls” over him, which foreshadows the cracks in their foundation.

Their fights initially emerge from recognizable adult anxieties: ambition, pride, class difference, and fear of inadequacy. The film appears poised to explore how love survives when one partner begins to outgrow the other professionally.

However, the movie fatally misunderstands the difference between romantic conflict and emotional toxicity.