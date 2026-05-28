Rescuers recover fifth body from Angeles City rubble

Investigators also recovered a cellphone believed to belong to the victim and submitted it to forensic specialists.

To recall, the building collapsed at around 3 a.m. Sunday, triggering a round-the-clock rescue operation that enters its fourth day.

Fire Superintendent Maria Leah Sejili, spokesperson for the regional fire bureau, said personnel are using cranes as anchor points to navigate the highly unstable structure, cutting through metal bars and scaffolding to clear paths for heavy machinery.

Official tallies show that 26 people have been pulled out alive from the disaster zone, including 24 from the collapsed structure and two from a damaged adjacent apartment building.

Five fatalities have been confirmed, while 16 people remain unaccounted for.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla visited the site Thursday and assured families that search, rescue, and retrieval operations will continue despite the dangerous conditions.

“Do not lose hope,” Remulla said. “Believe in us, we will do everything to recover everyone, alive or dead.”