Search continues for missing workers in Angeles building collapse

“Our priority now is to provide full support to the ongoing search and rescue operations for our fellow citizens affected by the collapse,” Dizon said.

He said the building had been under construction since 2023 and that the government would begin an investigation together with the Angeles City local government unit to determine the cause of the incident.

“We will start the investigation today with the Angeles City LGU to determine what happened and why the structure collapsed,” he said.

Dizon said many of those affected were construction workers staying inside the site’s barracks when the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday.

“There were construction workers sleeping there because some of them did not go home over the weekend,” he said.

He also confirmed that some family members of the workers may have been staying in the area at the time of the collapse.

Authorities said rescue operations have been difficult because the site remains unstable due to the ongoing construction. Dizon said retrieval efforts were initially done manually but heavy equipment has since been deployed with assistance from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Bureau of Fire Protection.

“As of yesterday, retrieval operations were being done manually. Now, equipment has been mobilized and provided by the AFP and the Bureau of Fire,” he said.

Dizon said the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Angeles City government and other national agencies are also providing assistance to the families of the victims.

He added that the owner of the building and the construction company had yet to be reached as of Sunday.

“Yesterday, we were trying to contact them continuously, but the owner and the construction company could not be reached,” Dizon said, adding that local officials are continuing efforts to establish communication.

He assured affected families that accountability would follow once the investigation is completed.

“The families of the affected construction workers can be assured that those responsible will be held accountable based on the investigation,” he said.