Quezon City opens scholarship program applications

“For School Year 2026–2027, the Quezon City Scholarship Program targets to provide scholarship assistance to an estimated 18,000 senior high school and tertiary students,” she said in a Viber message.

Dividina added that the target number of scholars takes into account the approved scholarship budget of the city for the year.

The city official also highlighted that each application underwent evaluation in accordance with the eligibility requirements and criteria stated in the Expanded Scholarship Code of the City.

Latest QCYDO data showed that 15,108 of 50,165 scholars have graduated in college since 2019 and joined the city’s pool of young professionals.

The office head said the program aims to provide tuition fee grants and stipends to students, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds.

“Scholars are likewise engaged in activities that aim to instill volunteerism, leadership, and community service,” Dividina said, adding that city scholars help improve their quality of life and contribute to the economic and social development of the city.

Benefits of the scholarship program include tuition fee grants per school year and annual stipends depending on the level of study.

The scholarship application will be open for two weeks, from 25 May to 5 June, through the QC eServices website.