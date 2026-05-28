PNP vows airtight case vs those who helped Bato escape

While public attention had focused on Robin Padilla, who claimed dela Rosa merely hitched a ride in his vehicle, Nartatez said investigators uncovered signs of a coordinated operation.

“We are looking at several individuals—including the drivers, security escorts, and owners of the backup vehicles involved in trailing them—who actively participated in this incident,” Nartatez said.

“Let this be a clear warning: there will always be legal consequences when you choose to interfere with law enforcement and assist a person in evading arrest, regardless of your status,” he added.

The PNP said investigators are also coordinating with transport agencies to trace vehicles allegedly used during the operation.

Nartatez also rejected allegations that police compromised the manhunt by publicly disclosing operational updates and conducting visible raids, including a recent search operation in Angeles City.

“The Philippine National Police operates transparently but we never compromise operational security or give advanced notice to individuals facing arrest,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leon Victor Rosete, regional director of Police Regional Office 11, confirmed that the order revoking dela Rosa’s License to Own and Possess Firearms and firearm registrations had been served on 27 May.

The revocation order was received by lawyer Vicente Adrian Pajaro, who said he would discuss the matter with dela Rosa and coordinate with authorities regarding the order.

Rosete stressed that the service of the revocation order was carried out lawfully and professionally in accordance with due process.