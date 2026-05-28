PNP dismantles remote Occidental Mindoro drug lab

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. praised a successful raid Thursday that uncovered a secret drug laboratory operating in a remote island village in Occidental Mindoro province.

Nartatez said he has ordered a thorough investigation to identify and arrest the organizers behind the facility.

“The discovery of these chemical substances in Occidental Mindoro highlights a dangerous trend where drug syndicates exploit isolated island communities to evade detection, but the PNP is adapting quickly,” Nartatez said.