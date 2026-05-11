Suspected P20-M cocaine recovered off Palawan coast

The recovered items were immediately secured by the Rizal Municipal Police Station under the Palawan Police Provincial Office for documentation and laboratory examination.

Authorities said the packages were found about 25 miles off the shoreline of Barangay Taburi after the fisherman alerted police about the suspicious items he encountered while at sea.

PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended the fisherman and local police for their swift coordination.

“Malaking bagay ang pakikipagtulungan ng ating mamamayan sa mga ganitong sitwasyon. Ang simpleng pagre-report ng kahina-hinalang bagay ay malaking tulong upang maiwasan ang pagkalat ng ilegal na droga sa ating mga komunidad,” Nartatez said.

He added that the PNP continues to strengthen maritime and coastal monitoring efforts in coordination with partner agencies to prevent illegal drugs from entering communities through sea routes.

“Patuloy nating paiigtingin ang ating pagbabantay sa mga baybayin at karagatan. Mananatiling alerto at handa ang kapulisan laban sa anumang uri ng ilegal na aktibidad,” he added.

The recovery forms part of the PNP’s focused anti-illegal drugs operations supporting the peace and order campaign of the administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr..

Authorities are now conducting further investigation to trace the origin of the suspected illegal drugs and identify possible individuals involved.

The PNP also assured the public that intelligence coordination and coastal monitoring operations remain ongoing to help secure communities against illegal drug activities.