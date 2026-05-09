BRP Rajah Lakandula arrives at NOB Subic

Subic Bay Freeport - The Offshore Patrol Vessel 2 (OPV 2), the future BRP Lakandula (PS21), arrived at the Naval Operating Base-Subic here on 8 May 2026.

According to the Philippine Fleet, the arrival ceremony of the BRP Lakandula was graced by the Superintendent of the Philippine Military Academy, Vice Admiral Caesar Bernard N Valencia PN, serving as Keynote Speaker.

Also present during the ceremony was the Flag Officer In Command, Vice Admiral Jose Ma Ambrosio Q Ezpeleta PN and the Commander, Philippine Fleet, Rear Admiral Joe Anthony C Orbe PN.

The vessel, constructed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and scheduled to be formally commissioned at a later date, arrived in the country on 4 May 2026, signifies another milestone in the Navy’s ongoing capability development efforts.

"When this ship sails, the spirit of Rajah Lakandula sails with it — steadfast, wise, and unyielding. We are telling the world that we are a peace-loving nation. Our resolve to protect what is ours is as deep as the trenches of the Philippines," Vice Admiral Valencia emphasized as he highlighted the significance of the vessel’s arrival and its namesake, Rajah Lakandula, the pre-colonial ruler of Tondo and a symbol of courage and leadership in Philippine history

The arrival of the future BRP Rajah Lakandula underscores the Philippine Navy’s commitment to enhancing maritime security operations and maintaining a credible naval presence.

With the addition of this asset, the Philippine Navy continues to strengthen its ability to safeguard the nation’s maritime domain and support national security objectives.