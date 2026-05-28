NBI, FDA shut down illegal IV drip operations

Law enforcement agents raided an aesthetic clinic in Pasig City and seized a large cache of unregistered injectable drugs used for slimming and skin whitening, raising fresh concerns over the public health risks of unregulated medical products.
Operatives from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched the joint operation after receiving reports that the clinic was selling and administering products that had not passed government safety checks.
During the raid, agents recovered marked money used in a sting operation and confiscated various unregistered slimming and whitening drugs found inside the facility.
Investigators also intercepted an individual wearing a white doctor’s coat who was attempting to leave a room while holding a vial intended for injection into a patient.
On the second floor of the clinic, authorities discovered a patient hooked up to an unregistered intravenous drip.