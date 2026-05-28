Minority walkout sparks frenzy online

A dramatic walkout by minority senators during a Senate plenary session exploded online, with netizens flooding social media with jokes, mock movie titles, and sharp criticism that quickly turned “Maleta Gang” into a trending label.

The viral post, which asked “Kung movie ito, anong title?”, reportedly generated over 31,000 views, 3,000 comments, and more than 100 shares as Filipinos unleashed a wave of humor and political commentary online.