Minority walkout sparks frenzy online

A dramatic walkout by minority senators during a Senate plenary session exploded online, with netizens flooding social media with jokes, mock movie titles, and sharp criticism that quickly turned “Maleta Gang” into a trending label.
The viral post, which asked “Kung movie ito, anong title?”, reportedly generated over 31,000 views, 3,000 comments, and more than 100 shares as Filipinos unleashed a wave of humor and political commentary online.
Among the most repeated labels were “Maleta Gang,” “Team Buwaya,” “The Walking Crocs,” and “The Dirty Eleven,” while others likened the senators to movie characters and disaster films. More biting remarks included “Walk of Shame,” “Escape from Reality,” “Balat-Sibuyas Bloc,” and “Budol Gang.”
The walkout stemmed from a heated debate over proposed rules on electronic voting, with minority senators protesting what they described as an attempt to railroad the measure.
Notably, Minority Leader Vicente Sotto III did not join the walkout and remained seated inside the session hall while the other senators exited.
Political analyst Malou Tequia said the move weakened the minority’s role as a check on the majority, describing it as “more dramatic than effective.” She noted that the issue under discussion was still procedural and that the majority eventually agreed not to proceed with a vote.
While the debate centered on Senate procedure, the incident quickly evolved into a social media spectacle, with “Maleta Gang” dominating online conversations throughout the day.