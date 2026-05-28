Leila rejects comparisons with Bato

Mamamayang Liberal (ML) Partylist Rep. Leila de Lima on Tuesday rejected comparisons between her detention as a senator and the attempt to arrest Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, including the proposal to allow remote participation in the Senate

In a social media post, De Lima criticized the use of her experience to justify allowing senators to participate and vote remotely.

“How convenient it is for some people to use me or what I went through whenever it serves their purpose or agenda,” De Lima said.

“Even if it is fake news, even if what happened to me was entirely different, they will still force it to fit their narrative,” she added.

De Lima was referring to the time in 2017 when then minority senators Risa Hontiveros, Francis Pangilinan, Panfilo Lacson and Ralph Recto filed proposals to allow her to perform her legislative duties remotely while she was in detention on drug-related charges.