De Lima: Don’t use my case in your narratives

“How convenient it is for some people to use me or what I went through as an example whenever it serves their purpose or agenda. Kahit fake news, kahit ibang-iba ang totoong nangyari at naging sitwasyon ko noon, ipipilit pa rin para lang umakma sa naratibo nila (Even if its fake news, even if its entirely different from the truth, they will force it to fit their narratives),” the solon said in a lengthy social media post.

The case that De Lima was referencing was previous motions pushed by then minority bloc senators Risa Hontiveros, Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, and Ralph Recto to allow her to still perform her legislative functions despite her arrest in 2017.

Two separate proposals pushed in 2019 and 2021 sought to allow the detained senator to participate in plenary sessions and committee hearings through teleconferencing and other forms of remote communications.

Both petitions were subsequently rejected, however, as she spent almost seven years at the Philippine National custodial center through bail on 13 November 2023 while her last remaining case was dismissed on 24 June 2024.

Discussions on allowing senators to function remotely were resurfaced as Senator Rodante Marcoleta aired a similar motion in a move that was seen as a means to cater to fellow Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa who is currently evading his arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Similarities between De Lima and Dela Rosa’s situations had been promulgated since the latter re-appeared in the upper house for the first time in months last 11 May.

De Lima, for her part, has been firm that no comparisons should be made between them particularly as she openly faced the warrant against her.

“Nung una, ang sinabi, hindi raw ako nagpa-aresto sa Senate premises. Maliwanag na kasinungalingan yan dahil sa Senado ako mapayapang humarap at nagpa-aresto sa mga awtoridad,” she said.

(At first, they said, I did not get arrested in the Senate premises. It is clear that that was a lie because it was at the Senate that I peacefully faced my warrant and was arrested by authorities)

“Hindi ako nagpakanlong sa Senado, hindi ako nagdulot ng gulo, hindi ako tumakas, at lalong hindi ko inilagay sa peligro ang buhay ng maraming tao,” she added.

(I did not ask to be protected by the Senate, I did not cause chaos, I did not escape, and more importantly I did not endanger the lives of many people)

The solon further stated that even despite her “unjust incarceration,” no move had been made to curb and accommodate the rules of the Senate just to grant the request of her then fellow senators.

De Lima reiterated that any comparisons made by anyone to her experience was not at all warranted given the outcome of her situation.

“Mahiya at kilabutan naman ang mga nagsasabing magkapareho lang ang pinagdaanan ko sa sinuman na gusto nilang pagbigyan ngayon,” she said.

(Anyone who say that my situation is similar to whoever they wish to cater to now should be ashamed)

