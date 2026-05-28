Krog, Wangkay, Cesar eye YOG glory

Maritanya Krog of cycling and Pi Durden Wangkay and Naomi Marjorie Cesar of athletics are three of nine Filipino athletes who will be competing in the Fourth Youth Olympics Games (YOG) in Senegal this October, according to Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

“They have been nominated by their respective national sports associations and we’re awaiting six more nominations,” said Tolentino on the sides Thursday of the inaugural Philippine National Speed Cubing Open 2026 that the POC is staging at the Tagaytay City Combat Sports Center in partnership with the Asian Mind Sports Association.