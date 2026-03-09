Core Team: Gregorio heads SEA Plus YG working group

He also said having the Philippines host the first-ever SEA Plus YG coincides with the stronger programs for members of the national youth team.

“It fits well with our advocacy of sports tourism. It is very exciting for us and it is perfect,” Gregorio said.

“I told President Bambol that our supporting our national youth pool is getting stronger. The commissioners are already studying on what NSAs could have youth pools as well.”

“It will justify the allocation of allowances to the youth pool. It is already an agenda in our board meeting.”

A total of 12 countries will join the the first-ever SEA Plus YG.

Tolentino said that the list is not yet final as some countries could be removed before the competition kicks off.

Korea, Japan, Macau, Chinese Taipei, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia were announced as the new members of the first-ever hosting of the tournament which serves to hone athletes for bigger international competitions.