Core Team: Gregorio heads SEA Plus YG working group

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio was appointed as the head of the Southeast Asian Plus Youth Games (SEA Plus YG) local organizing committee Monday for the competition that will be held in Manila from 2 to 14 December 2027.
SEA Plus YG founding president and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino made the announcement as the event was formally launched in a press conference at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.
For Gregorio, a long-time sports executive, the appointment fits his advocacy of integrating both sports and tourism.
He also said having the Philippines host the first-ever SEA Plus YG coincides with the stronger programs for members of the national youth team.
“It fits well with our advocacy of sports tourism. It is very exciting for us and it is perfect,” Gregorio said.
“I told President Bambol that our supporting our national youth pool is getting stronger. The commissioners are already studying on what NSAs could have youth pools as well.”
“It will justify the allocation of allowances to the youth pool. It is already an agenda in our board meeting.”
A total of 12 countries will join the the first-ever SEA Plus YG.
Tolentino said that the list is not yet final as some countries could be removed before the competition kicks off.
Korea, Japan, Macau, Chinese Taipei, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia were announced as the new members of the first-ever hosting of the tournament which serves to hone athletes for bigger international competitions.
“The ‘Plus’ refers to National Olympic Committees outside ASEAN. Aside from the 11 ASEAN countries, we invited nations from Central Asia, West Asia and East Asia,” Tolentino said.
“The 12 invited, I might remove one because the number is greater than the number of countries in Southeast Asia.”
Aquatics, athletics, triathlon, boxing, golf, judo, taekwondo, skateboard wrestling, fencing, basketball, gymnastics, tennis, jiu-jitsu, billiards, dance sport, mixed martial arts and traditional arnis will be in the roster of sports.
Tolentino said they are still finalizing the categories for the events.
“We cannot determine it yet,” Tolentino said.
“For example, traditional sports are limited to six events.”