Kiko Pangilinan, tumanggap ng pasasalamat mula sa mga flight attendant ng PAL at mga pasahero ng Cebu Pac

Sa kanyang biyahe naman pabalik ng Maynila, sinalubong din siya ng isang sulat-kamay na appreciation letter mula naman sa dalawang nakasabay na pasahero sa Cebu Pacific.

"Senator Kiko, Thank you for continuously fighting for the rights and welfare of the Filipinos. Your service truly inspire many of us to continue hoping for a better Philippines. Maraming salamat po."

Taos-pusong nagpasalamat ang senador sa mga flight attendant at sa mga pasaherong nagpaabot ng mabuting kalooban.

"In the evening CEBUPAC flight 5K 320 back to Manila, on the other hand, as we disembarked from the plane, I received this thank you note from two Manila bound passengers.Thank you to PAL FAs Erin, Bea, Drina and Alex and to CebuPac fellow passengers Kytrie and Charia for your kindness and your heartwarming acts of appreciation for the work that we do. It isn’t an easy job but some of us have to do it because we can and we ought to and yes as you put it, to fight for and to build a better Philippines especially for you the youth."