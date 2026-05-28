Kawit ready for ‘Dink-depence Day’

The historic town of Kawit is all set to welcome players, spectators and ranking officials for the 1st ArenaPlus-KaTribu Pickleball Tournament on 12 July inside All Home along Centennial Road.

Kawit Mayor Armie Aguinaldo expressed excitement to host close to 300 pickleball players in this blue-ribbon event dubbed as “Dink-dependence Day” as it will coincide with the country’s celebration of its 128th year of freedom from Spanish regime.

Aguinaldo was given the honor to do the ceremonial serve but if she can’t make it due to the Independence Day festivities, she is expected to assign Kawit head of Youth and Sports Rubman Santera and Sanggunian Kabataan Federation of Kawit chairman Faith Chrysler Salud to represent her.