June airline fuel surcharge eased to Level 13

In an advisory on Thursday, CAB Executive Director Carmelo L. Arcilla said airlines may collect Level 13 fuel surcharges for tickets issued from 1 to 15 June, using an exchange rate of P61.45 to $1.

Level 13 covers jet fuel prices ranging from P57 per liter to below P60 per liter.

Domestic passengers may pay fuel surcharges ranging from P423 to P1,237 per one-way flight, depending on distance. For international flights originating from the Philippines, surcharges range from P1,396.74 to P10,385.42.

The fuel surcharge is an additional fee collected by airlines to help offset rising fuel costs and is separate from the base airfare. Airlines are required to follow the surcharge matrix approved by the CAB.

Under CAB rules, airlines must secure approval before collecting fuel surcharges, with rates capped at levels prescribed by the regulator.

For comparison, fuel surcharge rates were only at Level 4 in February before the Middle East conflict rattled global energy markets and pushed aviation fuel prices sharply upward.

The current Level 13 surcharge remains more than triple February’s level.