Joseph Marco and Rhen Escaño heat up ‘My Husband Is a Mafia Boss’

“Happy set kami dito minsan nga gusto ko na mag solo during breaks kasi matatapos na kami sa taping alam ko mami miss ko sila lahat” Rhen said

Directed by Fifth Solomon , the series draws inspiration from the beloved Wattpad novel written by the late Diana Marie Maranan, known to readers as Yanalovesyouu. Since premiering in April, the show has steadily built momentum through its mix of heart-fluttering moments, emotional tension, and shocking revelations.

At the center of the story is Zeke, a powerful businessman whose intimidating personality masks a dangerous double life. Marco’s portrayal balances cold authority with unexpected vulnerability, making the character both feared and irresistible. Opposite him is Escaño’s Aemie, a carefree and innocent young woman who suddenly finds herself trapped in an unconventional marriage after being pulled into Zeke’s complicated world.

Fans have especially praised the chemistry between the two stars, with viewers gravitating toward the contrast between Zeke’s calculated demeanor and Aemie’s chaotic charm. Escaño, in particular, has earned attention for her natural comedic delivery and ability to shift seamlessly between humor and heartfelt emotion.

As the series enters its mid-season arc, the stakes are about to grow even higher. The show has officially been extended to 20 episodes, giving audiences more time to dive deeper into the complicated relationship between Zeke and Aemie.

The upcoming chapters promise a darker turn as Zeke’s ties to the criminal underworld begin to unravel. Rival groups are expected to threaten not only his empire but also Aemie’s safety, forcing her to confront the terrifying truth about the man she married.

But the danger surrounding the couple does not stop there. Hidden secrets from Aemie’s own family are also poised to surface, potentially changing everything she believes about her past and her future with Zeke.

With romance intensifying, mysteries unfolding, and Joseph Marco and Rhen Escaño continuing to command attention with their on-screen partnership, My Husband Is a Mafia Boss is shaping up to become one of Viva One’s biggest breakout hits of the year.