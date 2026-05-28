Japan firms pledge P56.3B

TOKYO — Japanese companies are planning to invest about P56.3 billion in the Philippines, with projects focused on shipbuilding, electronics manufacturing, semiconductors and artificial intelligence-related industries, following meetings with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday.

The investments are expected to generate around 10,300 direct and indirect jobs across the country.

Among the firms that met with Marcos was Tsuneishi Group Corp., which discussed plans to expand its shipbuilding operations in Cebu.