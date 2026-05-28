Japan firms pledge P56.3B

TOKYO — Japanese companies are planning to invest about P56.3 billion in the Philippines, with projects focused on shipbuilding, electronics manufacturing, semiconductors and artificial intelligence-related industries, following meetings with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday.
The investments are expected to generate around 10,300 direct and indirect jobs across the country.
Among the firms that met with Marcos was Tsuneishi Group Corp., which discussed plans to expand its shipbuilding operations in Cebu.
The expansion is expected to strengthen the Philippines’ position in the global shipbuilding industry, with projections that the country could become the world’s fourth-largest shipbuilding nation after China, Japan and South Korea.
Marcos also met with executives of Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., which plans to expand production of advanced heat sink modules and thermal management products used in electronics and digital infrastructure.
The company said the project would expand its operations at the Laguna Technopark and boost the production of high-performance cooling components for data centers, including for CPUs and GPUs, amid rising demand linked to generative artificial intelligence technologies.
Executives of Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. likewise presented a P4.3-billion expansion project involving advanced electronics manufacturing.
The investment includes the construction of a new 4,706-square meter facility in Cabuyao, Laguna by First Sumiden Circuits Inc., the country’s only manufacturer of flexible printed circuits.
The expansion is expected to support global supply chains for electric vehicles, AI-related electronics, and telecommunications equipment.
Meanwhile, MinebeaMitsumi Inc. discussed ongoing and planned investments involving semiconductor back-end manufacturing, battery-related components for hyperscale data centers, optical image stabilization technologies, and precision manufacturing operations in Cebu.
The projects are intended to support increasing global demand for AI-driven technologies and advanced electronics.