2) Under Article 287 of the Revised Penal Code, any person who, by means of violence, shall seize anything belonging to his debtor for the purpose of applying the same to the payment of the debt is considered as “light coercion”, hence, punishable by imprisonment as well as an imposition of fine; and

3) In the case of Unicapital, Inc. vs Consing Jr., the Supreme Court held that “when a right is exercised in a manner which does not conform with the norm enshrined in Article 19 and results in damage to another, a legal wrong is thereby committed for which the wrongdoer must be held responsible. But a right, though by itself legal because [it is] recognized or granted by law as such, may nevertheless become the source of some illegality”.

Under the facts given, the actions taken by your creditor cannot be considered as harassment as they do not show any sign of “abuse” or “oppression.” On the contrary, he is merely exercising his right to be properly compensated with the settlement of the debt.

Atty. Nico Antonio