‘Grim’ state hounds BARMM education sector

The Bangsamoro Parliament on Thursday detailed sweeping administrative failures, low performance metrics, and severe supply shortages within its education ministry, one week after the minister was fired over allegations of massive fraud.

The findings by the Committee on Finance, Budget and Management coincided with ongoing deliberations for the 2026 budget.

They follow the removal last week of Mohagher Iqbal, the minister of basic, higher, and technical education, after the Commission on Audit uncovered widespread irregularities in the agency.