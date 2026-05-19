BARMM education minister removed following P2.2B audit irregularities

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Minister of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education Mohagher Iqbal has been removed from office following a special audit by the Commission on Audit (COA) that uncovered irregularities totaling P2.2 billion.
In a letter dated 11 May 2026, Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua cited COA findings, which flagged failures to impose liquidated damages, award contracts despite defects, and process disbursement vouchers without proper documentation.
The irregularities involved 53 contracts worth P1.95 billion and 73 disbursement vouchers covering P2.25 billion.
The letter warned that the issues “seriously jeopardize the gains of good and moral governance” and eroded public trust in BARMM. Iqbal was asked to resign immediately and would be deemed removed if an irrevocable resignation was not submitted by 18 May 2026.