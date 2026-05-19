BARMM education minister removed following P2.2B audit irregularities

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Minister of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education Mohagher Iqbal has been removed from office following a special audit by the Commission on Audit (COA) that uncovered irregularities totaling P2.2 billion.

In a letter dated 11 May 2026, Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua cited COA findings, which flagged failures to impose liquidated damages, award contracts despite defects, and process disbursement vouchers without proper documentation.