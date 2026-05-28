GoTyme expands employee share ownership program

GoTyme Bank Philippines Chief Executive Officer Nate Clarke said the initiative is intended to improve customer service, strengthen talent attraction, and support long-term business performance.

“Ownership changes how people operate. When our team members think like owners, they move faster, go the extra mile for customers, and are more protective of the GoTyme brand,” Clarke said.

“In the Philippine market, broad-based shares are a significant differentiator for talent attraction. But more than talent attraction, this is about creating a sense of ownership that translates to a team that is 100 percent locked in on creating the best experience for our customers,” he added.

GoTyme described the initiative as uncommon in the Philippine corporate setting, where employee share ownership programs are typically limited to senior executives. The bank said broadening ownership across the organization is expected to foster stronger accountability among employees, particularly those directly interacting with customers.

Clarke said the bank believes the initiative would help accelerate its goal of becoming “the largest and most loved bank in the Philippines.”

In March, Clarke said the bank reached 9 million customers in the Philippines, adding around 700,000 users from the end-2025 level in less than three months. He added that the bank is targeting 12 million users by the end of the year, which acts as part of a broader strategy to scale ahead of a potential initial public offering within the next three to four years.

“We would like to double [our scale] before we list,” Clarke said previously, noting the group’s goal of reaching around 40 million customers globally and achieving close to $1 billion in net operating income to attract international investors.

The bank is also expanding its product suite, including upcoming offerings in cryptocurrency and stock trading, while scaling its nationwide kiosk network to boost onboarding.