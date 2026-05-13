Mynt growth surges on expanding finance services

“Our latest results are a clear signal that GCash is no longer just a digital wallet, but a primary engine of the Philippines' digital economy,” said Mynt president and CEO Martha Sazon.

“The quarterly growth reflects our success in scaling high-impact services like lending and wealth management while staying true to our mission of financial inclusion,” she added.

Credit through Fuse’s GScore trust-scoring system

Fuse Financing Inc., Mynt’s lending arm, reported cumulative loan disbursements of P406 billion, up 60 percent year on year. The company said more than 11.1-million borrowers have accessed credit through its GScore trust-scoring system.