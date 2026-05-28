Ghost forces and ghost victims

If we go by the facts of the case and the allegations in the charges, the case should have been dismissed on day one. Both the ICC prosecutors and judges believed one side of the story. Google also swallowed the story hook, line and sinker, and even suggests, “You can read more about the ICC’s investigation into the situation in the Philippines via the Human Rights Watch summary or read Rappler’s in-depth investigative report regarding the specific claims about the Laud Quarry.”

Now that looks like a tight case, buttressed by a compendium of facts. In truth, however, it is a narration of lies woven in half-truths and prevarications.

Here is how the charges collapse by the sheer weight of the falsehoods.

Contrary to the claims of the then Human Rights Commissioner Leila de Lima that thousands were buried in the abandoned quarry in Davao City, she has not produced a single piece of evidence to this day. She personally supervised the probe in 2009 on the alleged victims of extrajudicial killings carried out by the Davao Death Squad.

After her stint as CHR chair, De Lima was appointed Justice Secretary and was later elected senator. She and Antonio Trillanes, a dyed-in-the-wool anti-Duterte character, presented Edgar Matobato and Arturo Lascañas, who both claimed to be members of the DDS, as witnesses in a Senate investigation. Matobato claimed he buried several EJK victims, but could not point to where he buried them.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs in the previous Senate, led the legislative probe into the testimonies of Matobato and Lascañas regarding the alleged Davao Death Squad.