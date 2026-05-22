Eala facing bumpy road ahead

Alex Eala faces a tough road to the French Open as the main draw was unveiled Thursday.

Eala, 20, will be kicking off her campaign at the Roland Garros on Sunday battling world No. 17 and frequent doubles partner Iva Jovic of the United States in the Round of 128 on Sunday (Manila time).

It will be the Rafael Nadal Academy graduate’s first time competing against the 18-year-old Jovic in any Women’s Tennis Association Tour competition.

Should Eala defeat Jovic, she could find herself facing some of the toughest names in the sport as she pursues her first Grand Slam title in her professional career.