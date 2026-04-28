DOST-TAPI recognizes Filipino innovators, researchers

"To all our participants and finalists, reaching this national platform is already a meaningful accomplishment. Your work demonstrates how science, technology, and innovation can contribute to communities, industries, and the broader development of our nation," DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said in his closing remarks.

"To our winners, today’s recognition is both an honor and a challenge. It affirms the value of your work and encourages you to continue refining, strengthening, and advancing your technologies toward wider use and greater contribution," Solidum added.

Solidum also vowed to continue supporting Filipino inventors–from intellectual property protection and technology development to promotion, adoption, and commercialization—through the continued efforts of DOST-TAPI and their institutional partners.

"On behalf of the Department of Science and Technology, I express my gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of this year’s National Invention Contest and Exhibits; to our organizers, to our judges, to our partners, to our stakeholders, and to all those who worked behind the scenes to bring this event to life," Solidum said.

On the opening day of this year's National Invention Contest and Exhibits, the DOST-TAPI turned that challenge into a national platform, one that gives promising innovations the visibility, recognition, and support needed to move from concept to real-world impact.

From 764 entries screened and evaluated through the Regional Invention Contest and Exhibit by Cluster 2025, only 28 national finalists advanced to NICE 2026, reflecting both the depth of Filipino ingenuity and the urgent need to help these ideas move beyond the drawing board.

Moving from regional to national competition, NICE serves as a national platform where innovations are recognized, linked to support systems, and positioned for wider adoption in communities, enterprises, and global markets. Read more here for the official list of 2025 ClusteRICE winners: DOST-TAPI Brings Reg’l Grassroots Innovators to the National Stage at NICE 2026.

To officially launch the new wave of Filipino grassroots innovators from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, DOST-TAPI opened to the public the NICE 2026 exhibits, showcasing locally-made technologies that advanced from ClusteRICE 2025.

The finalists competed across five award categories: Outstanding Invention (Tuklas Award) for government- and privately-funded, Outstanding Utility Model (Unlad Award), Outstanding Industrial Design (Banghay Award), Outstanding Creative Research (Likha Award) for government- and privately-funded, and Outstanding Student Creative Research (Sibol Award) for high school and college levels.

Entries were judged based on official criteria, including perceived impact on society, degree of development and readiness for adoption, and clarity of presentation and demonstration. For creative and student research categories, originality, methodology, and market potential were also emphasized. Check here the 2026 NICE Rules and Criteria. Winners received substantial cash prizes of up to three hundred thousand pesos, along with plaques and certificates. Beyond financial rewards, top winners gained opportunities for local and international exposure, enabling them to introduce their innovations to broader markets, expand and scale their products, and connect with potential partners and collaborators.

Importantly, winners may also be endorsed to DOST-TAPI’s programs and services through a holistic support system, spanning intellectual property protection, pre-commercialization assistance, linkages and marketing, and technology transfer and commercialization. This ensures that innovations are nurtured from IP protection to market entry.

As part of strengthening the Intellectual Property filings and commercialization efforts for the locally-developed technologies in the Philippines, 2026 NICE also featured the signing of a data sharing agreement with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL), which aims to streamline access to intellectual property support, helping inventors better protect their ideas and connect more efficiently to government assistance.

At the same time, the co-financing collaboration with MURATA opens expanded funding opportunities for innovators whose technologies are ready to move beyond prototypes, bridging critical gaps needed for scaling and market entry.

Meanwhile, the recognition of International Inventor Awardees highlighted how Filipino innovations can thrive beyond local platforms when supported by strong innovation networks. These awardees are members of the Filipino Inventors Society, Inc., one of the accredited inventors’ organizations under DOST-TAPI’s Inventors’ Organization Accreditation Program.

On Day 2, the momentum continues as the NICE 2026 exhibits remain open to the public, offering another opportunity to experience Filipino homegrown innovations firsthand. Over and above the exhibits, the event creates space for meaningful engagement, bringing together innovators, industry leaders, policymakers, and potential partners in a shared environment for fruitful collaboration, strengthening networking, and the exchange of ideas.

The highlight of the closing program is the winners’ recognition per category, celebrating the most outstanding innovations across five award categories.

The 2026 NICE first prize winners also received one of the highest distinctions for Filipino inventors, as they are set to be personally recognized by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.