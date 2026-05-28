Filipino pugs grab 4 European golds

Filipino boxers delivered a fruitful European tour after emerging with four gold medals in back-to-back tournaments in Serbia and the Netherlands.

Under the guidance of the Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines (ABAP), the Filipino boxers claimed two gold medals in the 63rd Belgrade Winner Elite Men’s and Women’s Boxing Tournament in Serbia as well as a pair of mints in the Eindhoven Box Cup in the Netherlands.

Clark Vicera and veteran Riza Pasuit ruled the men’s 50kg and women’s 57kg categories against tough opposition from 13 to 17 March in Belgrade.

Vicera started his campaign in the preliminaries with a unanimous decision win against 2024 Youth World Boxing Championships bronze medalist Dias Berikbay of Kazakhstan.