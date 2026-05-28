Elderly woman voluntarily surrenders firearms, ammunition in Dagupan City

Investigation disclosed that at around 11 a.m. of the same day, the woman was sorting through personal belongings at their family residence when she discovered a storage cabinet containing one 12-gauge shotgun with serial number 3070, one caliber .22 revolver without visible markings or trademark, and one caliber .38 revolver bearing serial number V-240628.

Authorities also recovered several live rounds of ammunition of different calibers, including 12-gauge, caliber .22, and 9mm ammunition.

Police said the woman immediately reported the discovery due to safety concerns and her intention to clear the property of undocumented firearms and ammunition.

The recovered firearms and ammunition were later endorsed to the concerned police station for proper documentation and disposition. Authorities said the items are now under police custody pending turnover to the forensic unit for examination and appropriate disposition.

