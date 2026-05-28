DOT says new China flights fueling tourism recovery

“Visitor arrivals from China have already posted the strongest growth among our major source markets this year, supported by expanded direct services and measures that have made travel more accessible,” Angara-Mathay said.

Chinese tourist arrivals reached 150,708 from January to April 2026, significantly higher than the 93,186 recorded during the same period in 2025.

Despite the increase, the tourism chief noted that recovery remains below pre-pandemic levels, with current air seat capacity from China only about half of 2019 levels.

“This tells us that the challenge is no longer demand alone — it is our ability to convert that returning interest into actual travel through sufficient, reliable, and commercially sustainable access,” she added.

XiamenAir resumed its Hangzhou-Manila service on 20 May, with flights operating four times weekly every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday until 31 October 2026.

The inaugural flight from Hangzhou arrived in Manila carrying 76 passengers, while the outbound Manila-Hangzhou flight departed with 122 passengers onboard.

The DOT said the route not only supports tourism exchanges but could also strengthen business and investment ties between the Philippines and China.

The Hangzhou route forms part of a broader expansion of air connectivity from China.

Earlier this month, Qingdao Airlines launched the Changsha-Manila route, while XiamenAir also introduced direct Chongqing-Manila flights.

The DOT said the Chongqing service marked the 33rd direct international route launched to the Philippines since the start of 2025, highlighting continued growth in global connectivity.

From 1 January to 19 May, the Philippines recorded 7.78 million international air seats for direct inbound flights, an 8.31 percent increase compared to the same period last year.