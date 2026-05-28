DoST unveils digital, eco-friendly programs

The installation marks the first time the system, known as STARBOOKS (Science and Technology Academic and Research-Based Openly Operated Kiosks), has been tailored specifically for a female detention facility.

The initial deployment is set to benefit 72 female inmates and 26 jail officers by providing offline access to science, technology, and instructional livelihood modules.

“We want to remove the stigma of interacting with persons deprived of liberty and keep them engaged with science and technology while undergoing their rehabilitation program,” said former agency official Una Grace M. Dollete, stressing that the program aims to provide pathways for personal growth and societal reintegration.

The agency is also pushing to modernize its physical facilities. The DoST Science and Technology Information Institute recently hosted its second Library Makerspace Activity, transforming its traditional archive into a digital branding workshop for local students and educators.