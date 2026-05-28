DoST unveils digital, eco-friendly programs

The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) has launched a series of community-centered initiatives across the country, ranging from deploying digital educational tools in correctional facilities to advocating for eco-friendly amendments to the national flag code.
Last 6 May, the agency’s Rizal provincial office partnered with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology to deploy a specialized digital library kiosk at the Antipolo City Jail Female Dormitory.
The installation marks the first time the system, known as STARBOOKS (Science and Technology Academic and Research-Based Openly Operated Kiosks), has been tailored specifically for a female detention facility.
The initial deployment is set to benefit 72 female inmates and 26 jail officers by providing offline access to science, technology, and instructional livelihood modules.
“We want to remove the stigma of interacting with persons deprived of liberty and keep them engaged with science and technology while undergoing their rehabilitation program,” said former agency official Una Grace M. Dollete, stressing that the program aims to provide pathways for personal growth and societal reintegration.
The agency is also pushing to modernize its physical facilities. The DoST Science and Technology Information Institute recently hosted its second Library Makerspace Activity, transforming its traditional archive into a digital branding workshop for local students and educators.
Lynderlitte M. Maglaque, head librarian, said the initiative reflects a broader shift to turn libraries into creative hubs where knowledge and innovation intersect. The training focused on modern digital content creation and social media strategy, drawing participants ranging from traditional educators looking to update their skills to university students planning advocacy campaigns.
Meanwhile, the DoST Philippine Textile Research Institute (PTRI) is looking to change how the country handles its national symbols, advocating for sustainable alternatives to the traditional destruction of damaged flags.
During a ceremonial flag retirement event on Tuesday ahead of Independence Day, DoST officials called for legislative amendments to Republic Act No. 8491, also known as the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines.
The current law mandates that worn-out or damaged flags must be solemnly burned to prevent desecration.