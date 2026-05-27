Tropical Storm Jangmi Maintains Strength, Set to Enter PAR as “Domeng”

Tropical Storm Jangmi continued to maintain its strength while slowing down over the Philippine Sea, according to PAGASA’s Tropical Cyclone Advisory No. 4 issued at 11:00 PM on 27 May.

As of 10:00 PM, the center of Jangmi was estimated at 1,245 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h, gusts reaching up to 80 km/h, and moving north northwestward at 10 km/h.

PAGASA said Jangmi is expected to enter PAR by Thursday evening or early Friday and will be assigned the local name “Domeng.”

The weather bureau added that Jangmi may intensify into a typhoon by Saturday and could reach peak strength over the Philippine Sea during the weekend before gradually weakening.

While landfall over the country remains unlikely, the storm may enhance the southwest monsoon.