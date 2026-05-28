DOLE to provide cash aid to Angeles building collapse victims

Labor and Employment Sec. Francis Tolentino ordered its attached agency, Employees’ Compensation Commission (ECC), to provide cash assistance and benefits to victims affected by the recent nine-story building collapse in Angeles, Pampanga on 28 May.
Under the EC Program, the ECC will provide P15,000 of immediate cash assistance to beneficiaries of the deceased workers, and a funeral benefit of P30,000 through the Social Security System (SSS), including spouses and dependent children of the workers.
Additionally, injured workers are also set to receive P10,000 cash assistance under the EC Program, and a disability benefit as determined by SSS.
Tolentino visited the site in on May 27 where he stressed the need to review DOLE’s visitorial powers to assure affected workers and their families can extend immediate assistance and ensure access to available benefits following the incident.