DOLE to provide cash aid to Angeles building collapse victims

Labor and Employment Sec. Francis Tolentino ordered its attached agency, Employees’ Compensation Commission (ECC), to provide cash assistance and benefits to victims affected by the recent nine-story building collapse in Angeles, Pampanga on 28 May.

Under the EC Program, the ECC will provide P15,000 of immediate cash assistance to beneficiaries of the deceased workers, and a funeral benefit of P30,000 through the Social Security System (SSS), including spouses and dependent children of the workers.