Dingalan breaks ground for P95M fish port, ice plant

Congressman Rommel Angara led the groundbreaking ceremony along with PFDA Manager of the Corporate Planning and MIS Department (CPMISD) Gina Reyes, Mayor Aurora Guzman-Taay, Provincial Administrator Shierwin Taay, Vice Governor Patrick Angara, and Kiko Flores.

The said Dingalan Fish Port, 10MT Ice Plant and Ice Storage Facilities have a total project cost of P95,264,790.73, and will have a fish port with trading hall and office, ice plant and ice storage facilities, power house with solar panel system, and three public toilets.

Dingalan, Aurora is being groomed by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to become the “Tuna Capital of the North.” This third-class municipality on the eastern coast of Luzon faces the Pacific Ocean and serves as a major fishing hub for Northern and Central Luzon.

Dingalan is strategically situated near the 13-million-hectare underwater ridge known as the Philippine Rise. The numerous seamounts in the ridge act as a primary nursery and spawning sanctuary for valuable oceanic tuna species, including yellowfin, bigeye, and endangered Pacific bluefin tuna.

Historical data shows the Philippine Rise holds an average abundance of 7.9 tails per 1,000 hooks, making it the highest yielding tuna zone anywhere in the country.

The Department of Agriculture and BFAR have invested in building a dedicated fish port complex and community fish landing centers to process sashimi-grade tuna for local distribution and global export.