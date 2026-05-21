DENR to establish marine research station in Aurora

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is currently constructing the Marine Scientific Research Station (MSRS) at Barangay Dibacong in the town of Casiguran, Aurora, further advancing the agency’s marine resource protection.

According to DENR Aurora chief Alfredo Collado, the agency is advancing efforts to strengthen the protection and science-based management of the Philippine Rise Marine Resource Reserve (PRMRR) thru the MSRS, which is now 25% complete as of mid-May 2026.

He said the facility is expected to serve as a strategic research and operations hub for the conservation of the Philippine Rise and its surrounding coastal and marine ecosystems.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said the establishment of the MSRS marks an important step in strengthening the country’s capacity to protect the Philippine Rise through sustained research, field monitoring, and data-driven conservation action.

“The Philippine Rise is one of the country’s most important marine frontiers. Through this research station, we are strengthening our ability to understand, monitor, and protect its rich marine resources using science-based information and coordinated field action,” Pablo said.

He added that the facility will support marine biodiversity assessment, studies on spawning grounds and deep-sea corals, climate monitoring, and other research activities that are vital to the sustainable management of the PRMRR.

The Philippine Rise, an undersea plateau located east of Luzon, is recognized for its ecological and strategic importance, particularly in supporting marine biodiversity, fisheries productivity, food security, and climate resilience.

Once completed, the MSRS is expected to enhance research operations, biodiversity monitoring, enforcement support, and coordination among government agencies, scientists, local communities, and other partners involved in the protection of the Philippine Rise.

The project was awarded to Grand Apex Construction, Inc. in December 2025. Since the start of construction, site preparation and foundation works have been completed, while DENR Region 3 continues to monitor the project to ensure compliance with environmental standards, especially given its proximity to coastal ecosystems.