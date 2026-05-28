DILG vows no letup in search for missing in Angeles collapse

“Yes, ‘wag mawawalan ng pag-asa. Maniwala kayo sa amin, gagawin namin ang lahat para ma-recover ang lahat ng mga tao, buhay man o patay,” Remulla said.

The Interior chief appealed for understanding from families as responders carefully navigate the fragile structure to avoid triggering another collapse.

“You cannot blame the responders. They are doing their best. One wrong move and the entire structure will collapse further. So everything has to be synchronized,” he said.

Remulla stressed that all agencies involved in the response must operate under a unified command to ensure coordination and efficiency in handling the tragedy.

At the same time, the DILG chief disclosed that authorities are preparing possible criminal charges against the building owner and contractor as investigations continue.

“We are looking at the criminal aspect of the operations of the owner and the contractor,” Remulla said.

According to the DILG secretary, investigators have already identified the owner and contractor while technical experts continue assessing what caused the collapse.

He added that authorities would also review the actions of concerned local officials, including the city engineer and building official, as part of the ongoing investigation.