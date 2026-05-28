CIDG says Senate shooting, Bato escape linked

“So, let me just say na, you know, two incidents po ‘yan. They are related, but the investigation is already with the DOJ and I do not want to preempt yung findings ng DOJ,” Morico said.

“We based our findings sa facts that we collect,” he added.

Morico declined to comment on whether the shooting incident may have been staged or used as a “supervening event” to facilitate dela Rosa’s escape.

“I cannot make that conclusion because the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

The CIDG chief also revealed that around six individuals, including Senator Robin Padilla, are being investigated for possible obstruction of justice.

Among those mentioned were Padilla’s uncle, a female security officer, and individuals linked to a pickup truck allegedly used as a backup vehicle outside the Senate premises.

Morico said the female security officer was a former member of the Armed Forces of the Philippines who later became a foreign service officer under the Department of Foreign Affairs before joining Padilla’s security staff.

“You can see her doon sa CCTV footage,” Morico said.

Authorities are also investigating the registered owner and driver of the pickup truck allegedly used during the escape. According to Morico, the vehicle owner is a cousin of Padilla.

He added that subpoenas have already been issued to several individuals linked to the incident as the investigation continues under the Department of Justice.