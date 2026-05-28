Chinese firms eye Philippines for coconut processing plants

The meeting was held in Shanghai on 23 May and was organized by the Philippine Trade and Investment Center-Shanghai.

According to Roque, Chan said the group has been studying possible sites in the Philippines for more than a year and is now preparing to establish its first processing facility in General Santos City.

Once operational, the plant is expected to produce various food and non-food coconut-based products for distribution across China through the combined networks of the participating firms.

Chan also expressed interest in sourcing Philippine agricultural products such as ube, pili nuts, and specialty coffee for use in products distributed in the Chinese market.

Liwayway Holdings Company Limited, a member of the Liwayway Group known for the Oishi brand, operates across multiple Asian markets including China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Meanwhile, Joyvio Freshcall is part of Legend Holdings and focuses on agricultural and food supply chains involving fruits, seafood, protein products, and consumer food items.

AGL Group, headquartered in Shanghai, is one of China’s major importers and distributors of green coffee beans and works with Joyvio Fresh in distribution operations across China.