Thai World Group to hire 1,500 Filipino workers

Strong investor confidence

“Registered with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), the project highlights strong investor confidence and is seen to boost rural livelihoods, strengthen supply chains, and expand export capacity, further positioning the Philippines as a key hub for coconut processing worldwide,” the DTI said.

For its part, PEZA, an attached agency of the DTI, Thai World Group is the parent company of PhilCo Food Processing, Inc., a new PEZA-registered locator engaged in coconut processing, including ultra-high temperature coconut milk and frozen coconut meat.

PHIVIDEC facility

The company has established a newly constructed 5.5-hectare facility within the PHIVIDEC Industrial Estate Special Economic Zone, which is expected to generate up to 2,500 jobs at the height of its commercial operations.

Philco registered at PEZA last August 2025.

Expansion into the Philippines aligns with Thai World Group’s longstanding commitment to global agricultural trade.

With nearly five decades of expertise in supplying high-quality Asian food ingredients to over 70 countries, the company sees the Philippines as a strategic partner in ensuring a robust and sustainable coconut supply chain.

In February, representatives from Thai World Import and Export Co., Ltd., led by Thai World Group founder Peter Chan, paid a courtesy call to Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) Administrator and CEO Dr. Dexter R. Buted at the PCA Central Office, underscoring growing international interest in the Philippine coconut industry.

Coconut trade policies

Discussions centered on coconut trade practices, highlighting Thailand’s advanced processing technologies and sustainable agricultural techniques.

The exchange opened opportunities for collaboration, particularly in enhancing value-added coconut production and streamlining supply chain efficiencies between the two countries.

Potential collaborations between the PCA and Thai World Import and Export Co., Ltd. could lead to increased export opportunities, improved processing capabilities, and greater international recognition of Philippine coconut products.