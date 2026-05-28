Bontoc cracks down on public spitting of betel nut juice

The ordinance prohibits the spitting of “momma” or “nga-nga” juice in public areas and also penalizes unsanitary disposal of betel nut materials.

In one encounter, a violator apologized to officers and admitted he was aware of the law but was caught in the act. Police explained that the warning period had already lapsed and issued a citation ticket requiring payment of the corresponding fine at the municipal hall.

Another violator was apprehended shortly afterward under similar circumstances.

The ordinance also bars commercial establishments and private residences from maintaining trash bins or premises stained with momma residue. It further prohibits the improper handling of personal spitting receptacles that may inconvenience the public.

Local authorities said the stricter implementation is aimed at promoting cleanliness, discipline, and a healthier environment for the community.