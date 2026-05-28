BMI: Massive rate hikes loom

BMI, a unit of global credit ratings firm Fitch Solutions, expects the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to deliver interest rate hikes amounting to 100 basis points (bps) in 2026 in light of the widespread effects of the national energy emergency.

Analysts from the firm said in a Tuesday webinar that the BSP’s hand may be forced amid rapidly rising headline inflation, which could likewise weigh on the country’s growth prospects.

“Growth was already weak coming into the crisis, but inflation has shot up and forced the hands of the central bank,” said Lee Yen Nee, Senior Asia Country risk analyst at BMI.

“There’s a group of economies with very limited policy options, and this includes the Philippines, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. And we have made the largest downward revision to our growth forecast here,” she added.

In April, the BSP became among the first central banks in the region to hike interest rates in response to the Middle East conflict. Domestic fuel prices rose firmly into the triple-digit per-liter range, with spillover effects on food prices and transportation costs pushing inflation to a three-year high of 7.2 percent in the month.