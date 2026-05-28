Bad blood boils

The Elasto Painters’ bench mob stepped up big time with ample offensive support that overwhelmed Ginebra, which got buried in a 26-point hole in the second quarter and never got closer than 10.

Guiao believes his squad’s convincing victory has shifted the momentum on Rain or Shine’s side.

“Well, if you’re coming off a win, you have momentum, you have confidence,” he said.

Now that their semis pairing is down to a virtual best-of-three, Guiao is determined to get Game 5, which gives the winner a better probability of winning the series.

“If it’s a best-of-three, whoever wins Game 1 of a best-of-three, which is going to be on Friday, has more than a 50 percent chance of winning the series. So, I think the biggest game is going to be on Friday,” Guiao said.