Another casualty located in Angeles City building collapse

Operations remain in full swing at Brgy. Balibago, Angeles City, where the Unified Command is executing continuous search, rescue, retrieval, and clearing efforts persist at the collapsed nine-story building in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City, Pampanga.

At 9:00 PM on 28 May, the operation took a solemn turn when responders located another body in Sector 1 of the disaster zone. Personnel are currently deploying strategic and careful extraction efforts to safely retrieve the victim from the rubble while ensuring the stability of the immediate area for the safety of the operating teams.