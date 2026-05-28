Amenah tagged ‘co-conspirator’ in Ralph’s fund switcheroo

Former Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman was named in a complaint involving the alleged diversion of about P167 billion in government funds from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) and the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC).
Dr. Tony Leachon on Thursday filed a supplemental affidavit naming Pangandaman as a co-conspirator in the alleged unlawful transfer of funds, expanding an earlier complaint he filed against former Finance Secretary Ralph Recto and other Cabinet officials.
The complaint alleged that Pangandaman participated in the questioned transactions when the the Department of Budget and Management approved the fund transfers, remittances, Special Allotment Release Orders and Notices of Cash Allocation.
“Dr. Leachon emphasizes that the inclusion of Secretary Pangandaman is consistent with the allegations of concerted and coordinated governmental action already set forth in the original verified complaint, particularly with respect to the implementation and execution of the fund transfer mechanism,” Leachon’s lawyer said.
Leachon said the supplemental complaint seeks accountability from current and former budget officials involved in the “fiscal implementation” of the disputed fund disbursements.
He said all the allegations and legal remedies cited in the original complaint would also apply to Pangandaman.
“This supplemental complaint is filed in the interest of completeness, accuracy, accountability and substantial justice,” Leachon said.
“It is not about personalities, but about ensuring that every official who had a hand in this unlawful diversion of health funds is held accountable,” he added.
In his original complaint filed on 25 May, Leachon questioned the transfer of P60 billion of PhilHealth funds, arguing that it deprived hospitals and patients of critical health financing.
He also challenged the diversion of P107 billion from PDIC funds, describing it as an unconstitutional reallocation that endangered financial security and indirectly affected the health sector.
“This is not merely a legal matter but a moral one,” he stressed.