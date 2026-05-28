Amenah tagged ‘co-conspirator’ in Ralph’s fund switcheroo

The complaint alleged that Pangandaman participated in the questioned transactions when the the Department of Budget and Management approved the fund transfers, remittances, Special Allotment Release Orders and Notices of Cash Allocation.

“Dr. Leachon emphasizes that the inclusion of Secretary Pangandaman is consistent with the allegations of concerted and coordinated governmental action already set forth in the original verified complaint, particularly with respect to the implementation and execution of the fund transfer mechanism,” Leachon’s lawyer said.

Leachon said the supplemental complaint seeks accountability from current and former budget officials involved in the “fiscal implementation” of the disputed fund disbursements.

He said all the allegations and legal remedies cited in the original complaint would also apply to Pangandaman.